This week’s dry weather conditions will continue this week. Temperatures will trend warmer throughout the week. There is still a chance of rain over the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. A calm, eastward wind in the afternoon around 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Clear skies, with a low around 56 degrees. A light and variable wind will become present.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind blowing northeast at around 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation remains 30%.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:40 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

