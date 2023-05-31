This week’s dry weather conditions will continue this week. Temperatures will trend warmer throughout the week. There is still a chance of rain over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. A calm, eastward wind in the afternoon around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Clear skies, with a low around 56 degrees. A light and variable wind will become present.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind blowing northeast at around 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation remains 30%.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.