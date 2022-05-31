A weak cold front will sag across the region today, bringing afternoon showers, and possibly storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 83 degrees, and 5 p.m, 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.