Expect occasional showers and the possibility of thunderstorms today, mostly in the southern half of the state. Warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions are expected for the last half of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Northeast wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 39 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.
Sunset: 8:19 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.