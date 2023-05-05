Temperatures will remain at or above average this week. Showers are expected to return starting tonight through Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 8:18 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.