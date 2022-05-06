Widespread soaking rain is expected again for much of today. Conditions will dry out tomorrow and a warming trend is expected next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 50 degrees. Northeast wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 8:17 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 36 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.