Temperatures will continue warning today and are expected to be above normal tomorrow. Today is expected to be the sunniest of the weekend. Expect the chance of scattered showers tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Light east wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 63 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:18 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.