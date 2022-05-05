A low from the south will bring rain to the region for today and tomorrow. Cooler drier air will follow for Sunday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will rise next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 56 degrees. East wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 47 degrees. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 54 degrees. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees ; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:16 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.