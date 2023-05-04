The recent pattern of chilly temperatures and showers will begin to loose its grip today –allowing the region to dry out. Expect noticeable warming and drying trends in the coming days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. East wind around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 8:15 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.