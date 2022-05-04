Dry weather will last through today ahead of a system that will bring rain for tomorrow and Saturday. Cooler air will follow for the weekend. Conditions will improve and temperatures will warm as high pressure moves in for next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 59 degrees. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 49 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 8:15 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.