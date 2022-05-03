A storm system will pass through the state early today. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move from west to east. A brief dry spell will begin tonight and last into tomorrow before more wet weather arrives Friday and lasts into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will trend cooler by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain before 7 a.m., then showers likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. North wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 50 degrees ; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 8:14 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.