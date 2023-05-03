Today is expected to be the final day of below normal temperatures. The unseasonably cool and showery pattern will lose its grip starting tomorrow setting the stage for a noticeably warmer and drier stretch of weather into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 8:14 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.