Today is expected to be the final day of below normal temperatures. The unseasonably cool and showery pattern will lose its grip starting tomorrow setting the stage for a noticeably warmer and drier stretch of weather into next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 8:14 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

