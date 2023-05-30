The very dry weather conditions will continue this week. Temperatures will trend warmer throughout the week. There will be a chance of rain over the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:39 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

