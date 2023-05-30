The very dry weather conditions will continue this week. Temperatures will trend warmer throughout the week. There will be a chance of rain over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:39 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.