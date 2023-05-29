High pressure will remain in control of the weather for much of the week resulting in dry conditions and above normal temperatures. A weak, moisture-starved cold front will push into the state from the north lowering temperatures and bringing a very slight chance for rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Southeast wind around 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.