The chilly weather continues today. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool and there will be periods of rain and mixed precipitation in the higher elevations. The cool and damp pattern will lose its grip on the region by Friday, setting the stage for a warmer and drier weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 46 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Friday night: Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 8:12 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.