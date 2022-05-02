Another round of rain is expected today into tomorrow. Conditions will become drier tomorrow night and into Thursday. Wet weather will arrive again Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will remain fairly seasonable through midweek before trending cooler than average into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 55 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 45 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 8:13 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with seven percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.