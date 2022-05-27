Clouds and scattered showers will linger through today, but conditions will improve in time for the rest of Memorial Day weekend.

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 65 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 8:37 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

