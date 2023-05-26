Mostly dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will moderate each day. A significant warming trend is forecast for next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 8:36 p.m.

Moon: First quarter with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.