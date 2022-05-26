Rain is in store today but the hot, sunny weather pattern will return in time for Memorial Day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 75 degrees. South wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.