Rain is in store today but the hot, sunny weather pattern will return in time for Memorial Day.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 75 degrees. South wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 8:36 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos