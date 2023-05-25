A relatively cool/chilly and dry pattern will end the week. A freeze is possible across the state’s northern tier. Mostly dry weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures moderating as the weekend progresses.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Northeast wind around 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 8:35 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.