A chance of showers is possible this afternoon, and rain will return with a vengeance tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. South wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers in the evening; thunderstorms are likely overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73 degrees. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 8:35 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.