Mainly dry weather today and tomorrow will be disrupted by rain Friday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of drizzle in the evening, and showers overnight. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m, 68 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 8:34 p.m.ed.

