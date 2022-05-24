Mainly dry weather today and tomorrow will be disrupted by rain Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of drizzle in the evening, and showers overnight. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m, 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:34 p.m.ed.