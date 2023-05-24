Temperatures will dip overnight after a dry and sunny day. Near freezing conditions could damage sensitive vegetation in higher elevations. More seasonal temperatures and mostly dry weather is forecast through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Northeast wind around 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.