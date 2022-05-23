Temperatures will be noticeably cooler and lower than average through midweek. Expect more clouds than sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Thursday and Friday with temperatures trending warmer by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Showers. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 51 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.