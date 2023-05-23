A weak cold front will move south through the state this afternoon. Rain is likely in the northern portion of the state. Frost is possible tomorrow night in the higher elevations tomorrow night as a large area of high pressure settles in for the second half of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.