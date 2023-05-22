A mainly dry pattern will last through the work week. A moisture-starved cold front is likely to push into the region tomorrow lowering temperatures and creating a slight chance for rain. Another system will move through the state by the weekend bringing a possibility of periods of rain.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. South wind around 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 8:32 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags