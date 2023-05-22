A mainly dry pattern will last through the work week. A moisture-starved cold front is likely to push into the region tomorrow lowering temperatures and creating a slight chance for rain. Another system will move through the state by the weekend bringing a possibility of periods of rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. South wind around 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:32 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.