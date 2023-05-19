Conditions will be dry and seasonally warm to start the week and remain that way through the remainder of the work-week. No measurable precipitation is expected.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 62 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with eight percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.