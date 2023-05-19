Conditions will be dry and seasonally warm to start the week and remain that way through the remainder of the work-week. No measurable precipitation is expected.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 62 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 8:31 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with eight percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

