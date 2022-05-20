Summerlike heat and humidity will build into the weekend, with record challenging or breaking temperatures.

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 87 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 70 degrees; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 91 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 8:31 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

