Summerlike heat and humidity will build into the weekend, with record challenging or breaking temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 87 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 70 degrees; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 91 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:31 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.