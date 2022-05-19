A surge of heat and humidity will bring the hottest weather since last summer today into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. South wind 6 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon. High near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 90 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.