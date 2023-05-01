An upper low remaining to the north of the state will bring below normal temperatures and a possibility for showers or mixed precipitation in the higher elevations through mid-week. The low will move out late in the week allowing conditions to improve and become warmer.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 9 a.m. High near 43 degrees. Southwest wind 13 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 34 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 49 degrees. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.
Sunset: 8:11 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.