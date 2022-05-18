Sunny, hot, and humid weather makes a comeback today and is expected to last through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77 degrees. West wind 5 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the early evening. Low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.