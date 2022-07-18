Weather will remain unsettled. Today will be drier but later in the day tomorrow there is a possibility of showers and storms. Temperatures will be above normal.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees ; noon, 82 degrees; and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

