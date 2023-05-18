An upper level ridge will bring dry and sunny weather today. A cold front will push through the state tomorrow bringing the possibility for rain. High pressure will build into the state Sunday and remain in control of the weather keeping rain chances low.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. South wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 70 degrees. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.