Seasonably cooler, drier conditions with significantly less humidity will continue today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 52 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m, 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 8:28 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.