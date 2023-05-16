The seasonal and dry weather pattern continues today. Humidity levels will be low. Evenings will be cool with the possibility of freezing condition, especially tonight in the higher elevations.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. North wind around 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Areas of frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34 degrees. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 8:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.