A seasonal weather pattern continues. Humidity levels will remain low for much of the week helping to limit rainfall and setting the stage for cool nights. Frost is possible tomorrow night. The best chance of rain will be late Friday evening into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. North wind around 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 8:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.