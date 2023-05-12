Conditions will be mostly dry today. There is a slight possibility a trough could bring in the opportunity for light showers this morning. There will be a better chance of rain tomorrow as a cold front will move through the state. Cooler temperatures are likely for Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 66 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.