The weather will turn cloudy and noticeably more humid this weekend, with occasional showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.
Sunset: 8:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.