The fantastic string of sunny, warm weather comes to a close today, with clouds and increased humidity bringing muggy, showery, summer-like conditions to the area.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of light rain beginning mid-morning, then a chance of showers later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly later in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.
Sunset: 8:23 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.