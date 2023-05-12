A frontal boundary will sag south through the state this evening and tomorrow bringing rain-free conditions. Temperatures will cool off to more seasonal levels.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.
Sunset: 8:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 40 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.