Warm, dry and sunny weather will prevail through the day, with showers likely returning tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers. Low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.