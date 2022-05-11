Warm, dry and sunny weather will prevail through the day, with showers likely returning tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers. Low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

