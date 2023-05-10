Today and tomorrow will be warm, dry and mostly sunny. Rain will move into the region tomorrow night. Conditions Saturday will be warm but showery.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6 a.m.

Sunset: 8:21 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 63 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

