Today and tomorrow will be warm, dry and mostly sunny. Rain will move into the region tomorrow night. Conditions Saturday will be warm but showery.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6 a.m.
Sunset: 8:21 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 63 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.