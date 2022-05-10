Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected for the next few days. Rain and thunderstorms chances return this weekend as a low moves up from the south.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 44 degrees ; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6 a.m.
Sunset: 8:21 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 74 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.