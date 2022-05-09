Conditions will be mostly sunny for much of the work week. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of showers for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees ; noon, 66 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 8:20 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 65 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.