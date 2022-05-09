Conditions will be mostly sunny for much of the work week. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of showers for the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees ; noon, 66 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:20 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 65 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

