A warming trend starts today. Conditions will be dry through the end of the work week and into the first half of the weekend. The chance for showers will peak on Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 8:20 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.