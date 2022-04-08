Unseasonably cool and wet conditions are expected today and tomorrow. The work week will start out cooler than average before a change in patterns brings warm conditions back to the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 43 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 7:47 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 52 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.