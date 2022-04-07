Temperatures will be unseasonably cool today and over the weekend. Expect periods of showers. The weather pattern will change for the beginning of the workweek with warmer temperatures and partly sunny conditions.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain showers before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain showers likely after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers likely before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 43 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.