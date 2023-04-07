A large area of high pressure will move southeast through the state for the coming weekend and into the middle of next week. Expect dry conditions and seasonal temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.