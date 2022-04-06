Periods of rain will return for today. Showers will taper off this evening. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with periods of showers over the weekend. The pattern will flip for next week bringing much warmer temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 57 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
Sunset: 7:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 34 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.