High pressure will move in today and remain in place through much of next week. Expect dry conditions and seasonal to slightly above seasonal temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

