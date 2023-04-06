High pressure will move in today and remain in place through much of next week. Expect dry conditions and seasonal to slightly above seasonal temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 7:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.