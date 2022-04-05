A series of low pressure areas and associated frontal boundaries bringing periods of rain and showers from today through Friday. Chilly conditions are expected this weekend with rain showers mixing with snow at times. Mild and dry conditions will return next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers after 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. East wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 9 p.m. Low around 45 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 59 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 7:44 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 25 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.